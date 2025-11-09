Foodies, pay attention. After eating the fish flesh, you do not need to throw away the fish bones anymore. A video making the rounds on the internet showed a woman making an unusual use of fish bones, leaving social media in complete disbelief. Fish bones, which are an excellent natural source of calcium – a mineral essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth – can be a great way to boost your calcium intake. However, it is recommended to include only tinned sardines or other small fish with bones in your diet, not those of medium or large-sized fish.





The video was captioned, “Why I never throw away fish bones?” The woman explained her unique way of using fish bones. She said, “I was three years old when I realised you can turn the fish bones into a hairbrush.”

The woman continued, “Next time you cook a fish, do not toss out the bones – just pull them with a stick, and there you have a brand-new hairbrush.” In the clip, she could be seen separating the fish flesh from the bones. Then she cleaned the bones under running water and tied a straw to them. That is it – she could be seen combing her hair with the fish bone.





The woman mentioned, “Since I eat fish every week, I love gifting these to my friends, and they love it.”





“Never throw your fish bones away,” read the text attached to the post.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral on social media.





Reacting to it, a user with a pinch of sarcasm said, “So genius, the fish oils are probably good for your hair too!” Echoing the same emotion, another person joked, “Gotta love free omega three, the capsules and oils are so expensive.”





A foodie wrote, “Plz tell me this is a joke.”





Someone mentioned, “If she had enough money to buy a fish, she has enough to buy a brush/comb.”





“Omg! Genius! You should start selling them!” read a hilarious comment.





“I love whatever is wrong with you,” said another.





A social media user said, “This is too good. A real-life mermaid.”





While someone shared a GIF mentioning “Our brains are shrinking,” a person simply called it “a fish stick.”





Meanwhile, some users remembered the Disney Princess Ariel from the animated film The Little Mermaid. “Exactly why Sebastian tried to warn Ariel the little mermaid about life on land, I see why now,” read a comment. Another person penned, “Ariel would be proud! Or sad.”





On the other hand, a movie buff stated, “I saw this on The Flintstones once.” Another chimed in, “The Flintstones did it first.”





We are stunned by the unique creation of a hairbrush made from fish bones. What are your thoughts on this?