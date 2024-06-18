In moments of stress, it's common to turn to comfort foods like burgers, chips, and chocolates. We all are guilty of doing that. It may provide momentary relief but might not be the best solution to combat stress. In fact, recent research reveals that indulging in these foods might do more harm than good. Instead of alleviating anxiety, they could potentially exacerbate it by increasing anxiety! According to the findings, the junk food that you think is giving you happiness is actually making it all worse, all while making you gain weight.





Researchers at the University of Colorado at Boulder studied the connection between a diet high in fats and sugars and heightened anxiety levels. Their study, featured in the journal Biological Research, uncovers a concerning link: a diet rich in saturated fats disrupts the balance of gut bacteria in animals. This disruption, known as dysbiosis, triggers changes in behaviour and impacts brain chemistry through the intricate gut-brain axis. These alterations ultimately contribute to an increase in anxiety levels.

In their experiments with rats, the researchers observed that those fed a high-fat diet (HFD) exhibited signs of neuroinflammation and anxiety-related behaviours. This outcome underscores the broader implications of dietary choices beyond physical health, highlighting significant ramifications for mental health as well.





Eating junk food leads to weight gain.

Photo Credit: iStock

Connection Between Obesity And Stress:

The study further explores how obesity, often associated with the consumption of HFDs, intertwines with anxiety-a prevalent issue in today's urban societies. Recent insights suggest that the microbiome-gut-brain axis, alongside the serotonin system in the brain, plays a pivotal role in shaping this relationship. The gut microbiome's diversity and composition, particularly influenced by diet, emerge as critical factors influencing mental well-being.





During the study, one group of rats consumed a standard diet, while another group was fed a high-fat diet composed primarily of saturated fats. Predictably, the high-fat diet led to weight gain among the rats and a reduction in the diversity of their gut microbiota-a sign of potential health decline. Specifically, there was an increase in Firmicutes bacteria and a decrease in Bacteroidetes, a shift often associated with diets prevalent in industrialized societies and linked to obesity.



The findings of the research come as a shock as well as a wake-up call for all stress eaters. If you are one of them, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has offered practical advice to avoid stress eating. According to one of her Instagram posts, she recommends opting for three nutrient-rich snacks to manage stress-induced cravings effectively. (Note: these tips are not part of the study above)



Here Are 3 Foods That Help Avoid Stress Eating:

1. Peanuts:

Peanuts, rich in vitamin B6 and magnesium, serve as a satisfying mid-afternoon snack that can ward off the bloated feeling often associated with stress eating. Here are some delicious ways to consume peanuts.

2. Cashew Nuts:

Cashew nuts, noted for their iron and magnesium content, provide a quick energy boost when consumed before bedtime or as a pick-me-up during dull moments.

3. Dry Coconut

Dry coconut, which promotes a feeling of fullness, can be paired with jaggery or included in meals like lunchtime chutneys to curb unnecessary snacking. Click here to see some interesting dishes you can make with coconut.





By opting for healthier alternatives and steering clear of high-fat, processed foods, you can proactively support your well-being, both physically and mentally.