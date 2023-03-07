Internet never fails to amuse us. Every now and then, we come across content that are unique, interesting and leaves us totally entertained. Amul is one such brand that has always grabbed our eyeballs with its unique content strategy. If you scroll through the brand's social media handle, you will find them going extra miles to create posts and videos, aligning with the ongoing trend (in the world). Besides, Amul is also known to play around with words. Every time, they come up with attractive taglines and names for its products. 'Taaza' is one such amazing instance for all. The product - Amul Taaza - makes for a great product name as 'freshness' is the first thing that people look for when it comes to milk.





Also Read: "Don't Have It Elon": Amul Shares Witty Topical After Elon Musk Buys Twitter





We all have come across cartons of 'Amul Taaza' at homes and grocery stores. But have you ever noticed the back of the packaging? Recently, a person highlighted the disclaimer on the carton, leaving internet in serious splits. The disclaimer on the 'true nature' of Amul Taaza reads, "This is only a brand name or trade mark and does not represent its true nature". The post was shared from the Twitter handle, named @DietPravda, featuring the picture of the milk carton. Take a look:

Also Read: Internet Explorer Retires After 27 Years, Amul Shares A Topical With A Bollywood Twist







The post in no time grabbed attention on the internet, garnering almost 42k views and hundreds of likes and comments.





"And then they wonder why we have trust issues," a comment read. Another person stated, "Referring to the "taaza"?" A third comment read, "Yes lol! No idea why the put it at the start." A person also stated, "Same for real juice. Glad I stopped consuming these brands." A comment added, "If Amul Taaza doesn't represent the true nature; what does?!"





Some people also shared disclaimers on the packaging of other products, in the comments section below. Take a look:

















What are your thoughts on this? Share it with us in the comments below.