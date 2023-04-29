A bowl full of warm and flavoursome soup is perfect before moving on to the main course. It is light, loaded with flavours, and nutritious too. Now, if you hold the opinion that soups are a winter staple, allow Hina Khan to change your perception. Whether we talk about her mighty Iftar spread, dessert spree, or her "bachpan ka pyar" Keasher Thani Tsot and Noon Chai, the actress has been giving us regular sneak peeks of her delicious meals. Her latest culinary adventure features a bowl of soup, but it was not alone. Along with her vegetable clear soup, Hina relished what seemed like avocado-stuffed rice balls. Going by Hina Khan's review, "The soup was yummm." Take a look:

Before this, Hina Khan had introduced us to her "bachpan ka pyar." Obviously, it was a classic Kashmiri indulgence. First, on her Instagram Reels, Hina walked us through the offerings of a Kashmiri bakery, which is "known for its delicious delicacies." The clip featured pastries, a variety of bread, cakes, cookies, biscuits, and tarts. But, according to the actress, "nothing can beat Keasher Thani Tsot and noon chai." We caught a glimpse of her meal, which was placed in a wooden basket. And to top it off, Hina's reaction after relishing the combination spoke volumes about how yummy it was. Tap here to read the full story.

Sneak peeks of Hina Khan's Iftar meals left us craving delicious food. One of her never-ending spreads had samosas and kachoris served with some chutneys. From the dessert section, there was a bowl of gulab jamuns, rabri, and some milkshake. "Iftar done right with @meethamumbai. Rabri is my all-time favorite, love it," Hina captioned the post. Read all about it here.

What do you think of Hina Khan's foodie diaries? Do let us know in the comments section below.