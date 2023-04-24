Who doesn't like indulging in desserts? Whether you're low on energy or simply want to treat your taste buds, desserts have the power to lift your spirits on even the dreariest of days. Celebrities are no exception to this rule, despite following a strict diet to maintain their health. However, they too get sweet cravings just like us and often find it hard to resist. Recently, actress Hina Khan found herself in a similar situation where she couldn't resist her sweet cravings and asked her fans for a solution. Hina often treats us to mouth-watering posts on her social media, and this time was no exception.





Hina Khan took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her sweet indulgence. In the photo, we can see a slice of what seems to be butterscotch pastry topped with nuts and a cherry, alongside a flaky cream cone. In the caption, she wrote, "How to stop, somebody tell me please," and added hiding face emojis, suggesting she felt guilty about indulging in these desserts. You can check out her story here:

Are you craving pastries? We've got you covered with some delicious pastry recipes that you can make at home. From black forest to fruit pastry, there's something to please everyone's taste buds and bring a hint of nostalgia in every bite. So why wait? Put on your apron and start baking! Click here for the recipes.

Hina Khan's foodie side is not new to us. Previously, she gave us a sneak peek into her Iftar meal, which looked absolutely delicious. In the video she shared, we could see a plate full of samosas and kachoris, a bowl of gulab jamuns and rabri, a milkshake, and some chutneys. There was also a box of assorted mithai on the table. "Iftar done right with @meethamumbai. Rabri is my all-time favourite, love it," Hina captioned the post. You can read more about it here.







What are your thoughts on Hina Khan's foodie diaries? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.