The recent feud between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has made headlines around the world. Everyone is sharing opinions as well as memes on the topic, with numerous posts going viral on social media. Popular Indian dairy brand Amul decided to jump on the bandwagon and share its take on the "feud" too. It released a special illustration for the occasion featuring both parties involved. The topical shows the President seated at what seems to be his desk at the Oval Office in the White House. Elon's figure is standing next to him with folded arms. Both wear rather serious expressions.

As usual, Amul injects humour into the situation through wordplay. "What goes up Musk come down," reads the punny text on top. The line at the bottom declares, "Amul. The X Factor," which can be interpreted on multiple levels. For instance, Elon Musk owns both X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX - both of which have been cited multiple times in the context of his disagreement with Trump. The caption of the post reads, "#Amul Topical: President of USA and billionaire/Tesla owner have a feud!"







Before this, Amul had shared another topical depicting Trump and Musk. This was just after the President had won the election and had announced that Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. The topical shows Trump leaning against a desk behind which Elon Musk is sitting. Trump holds up a single finger, partly covered in butter. Musk holds up a buttered slice of bread. The text on top of the illustration reads, "Mujhe Muska Do Ge?" There are at least two instances of wordplay here. Click here to read more.