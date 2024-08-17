Kajol is a “party animal,” and she confirmed it herself. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture of her 50th birthday celebration. The actress, who turned 50 on August 5, 2024, shared a photo in which she can be seen flashing a radiant smile against a backdrop of exquisite decorations. The highlight of the celebration was the customised cake, which was shaped like a round bag and featured her initials. The cake featured colourful wool balls and some needles inside the bag. It had two cake toppers: one reading “Happy Birthday” and the other featuring the number “50.” A golden candle was placed atop the beautiful creation. The custom cake design is a testimony to Kajol's love for knitting.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's 54th Birthday Cake Shows His Love For Decadent Chocolate - See Pics





In the caption, Kajol wrote, “It's my party and it will go on till I say.” She also used the hashtags “Party” and “Party Animal” in her caption.

A few days ago, Kajol thanked her fans and followers for showering her with birthday wishes. She shared a foodie video to express her gratitude. In the clip, she says, "Thank you so much for all your wishes. And love and hugs to all of you. And may you all have palak ka pakodas and pani puri always." She also relished what looked like palak ka pakoda. "I am so loved, and I am deeply, deeply grateful. To me, that is a well-lived 50! #happybirthdaytome," she wrote in her caption. Click here to read in detail.





Before that, Kajol taught us how to make coffee in a quirky style. The clip, uploaded on Instagram, starts with the actress figuring out “how to use the coffee machine.” The text on the video states, “Step 1: Figure out how to use the machine.” While the coffee was working its magic, Kajol decided to do “A little chitchat”, which was “Step 2”. As per Kajol, “Step 3” is to “Thank the coffee Gods.” She said, “The coffee Gods have blessed me.” Towards the end, she said “My drink for the day.” Oh, and we loved the star's caption, which read, “Step 4: Make another cup because one is never enough”. Full story here.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Gives A Sneak Peak Into Her Birthday Celebrations And We Are Drooling





Just like us, do you also love to check out Kajol's foodie shenanigans? Let us know in the comments.