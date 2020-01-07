Bipasha Basu Ringing In Her Birthday Eating Biryani Is So Relatable (See Pics)

Bipasha Basu was seen celebrating her birthday with some delectable Biryani!

Birthdays are an occasion to celebrate surrounded by your family, friends and loved ones - and needless to say, great food! Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover headed for a vacation to celebrate New Year 2020 at an undisclosed location. They were seen enjoying the bliss of the beach along with a taste of sun, sand and summer and all things celebratory. The actor couple had been regularly sharing updates from their vacation on both their Instagram feeds, and the pictures were indeed enviable to say the least.





Actress Bipasha Basu is celebrating her birthday today (January 7) at the same vacation, ringing in the celebrations with her husband and some great food. She posted a story of the duo enjoying what seems to be a nice chocolate or butterscotch flavoured shake. The duo started what seemed to be a nice sunny day with the shakes, which they both did 'cheers' with and began the countdown to the actress' birthday! A burger could also be seen in the background, which was probably what they had for lunch. If you thought that was all that they binged on, you couldn't be farther from the truth as there was so much more they ate.





Bipasha Basu shared another Instagram story of herself at the magical birthday hour of 12am. Rather than being clicked with a usual birthday cake, she was seen enjoying some delectable biryani! The birthday cake came in a later story - but the biryani was what caught our attention. Who knew Bipasha Basu could be such a big biryani lover? Talking about the actress' birthday cake, she chose to keep it simple with a delicious vanilla cream cake topped with freshly cut fruits.

Several wishes poured in for the actress on her birthday, including that of Malaika Arora. The fitness diva wished Bipasha Basu in her own unique style, saying, "Happy birthday darling... lots of chocolates and biryani."





Thus, Bipasha Basu's love for biryani was confirmed; as was her guilty indulgence - chocolate. Here's wishing the actress the best on her birthday and we look forward to seeing many more of her foodie moments that will make us drool!













