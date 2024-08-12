Picture this: you are enjoying the monsoon from your home as the aroma of freshly baked cake breezes through your home. And on your study table, a warm slice of soft, spongy cake alongside a cup of coffee awaits you! There is something undeniably comforting about a homemade cake, especially if it is a classic and beloved recipe like a hot milk cake. This traditional teacake has become a beloved treat because of its rich, buttery taste, and simple yet satisfying texture. Whether you are a professional baker or just starting on your baking journey, hot milk cake is a must-try. If you are looking for an easy, no-fuss recipe to make this melt-in-mouth cake at home, then you have landed on the right page! The best part about this cake is that it is eggless, so everyone can have it easy! Read on to know how you can make eggless hot milk cake at home.





Photo Credit: iStock



How To Ensure That Your Hot Milk Cake Turns Out Soft?

To make sure that your hot milk cake turns out soft, it is important to handle the batter with care. Overmixing the batter can result in a dense and thick texture, so mix the ingredients just until combined. Another important thing to follow is using room-temperature ingredients. This will help mix the batter smoothly and add moisture to the cake. Keep these tips in mind to make the softest hot milk cake at home!

How To Make Your Hot Milk Eggless Milk Cake Rise?

To make your eggless hot milk cake rise, keep in mind not to leave out the combination of baking powder and baking soda. It is because these leavening agents react with yoghurt, creating air pockets that make the cake rise. Also, it is important to note that both these ingredients are fresh and not expired, as old leavening agents can lose their effectiveness while baking cake.

How To Make Eggless Hot Milk Cake At Home | Recipe To Make Eggless Hot Milk Cake

To make eggless hot milk cake is extremely simple. This recipe was shared by digital creator Tarneet Kaur (@iamtarneet) on her Instagram handle. Start by taking a pan and adding cubed butter to it. Melt the butter in it and keep it aside. In a bowl, add maida (all-purpose flour), baking powder, and baking soda. Mix until all ingredients are combined well. Take a big mixing bowl and add yoghurt, vanilla and sugar in it. Whisk until it is nicely combined. Then, gradually add the dry ingredients in 3 batches along with the milk and butter mixture. Mix just until combined. Preheat an oven to 180°C and pour hot milk cake batter in it. Bake it for 30-40 minutes. Check with a skewer for its doneness and enjoy!



Will you try this recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!