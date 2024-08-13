Sara Ali Khan's 29th birthday was filled with “bliss, joy, and gratitude”. The actress offered her fans a glimpse into the intimate celebration with close friends and family on Instagram. But our eyes automatically veered towards her themed birthday cakes. Yes, not one but two of them! A two-of-a-kind a kind celebration, can we say? The first one was a rainbow-coloured cake, doused with shades of yellow, orange, and blue. It was decorated with a white crescent moon topper, coupled with mini clouds. We bet they were made of white chocolate. The adornments do not end here. The delicious-looking cake also came with golden star ornamentation and pearl-like faux balls. We loved it!

The second birthday cake was built in the shape of a multi-coloured circular pool tube. So cool. That was not all. The one-tiered cake, placed atop a sandy creation also featured an umbrella, a lifebuoy ring, and an artistic representation of a woman, most probably Sara, sitting on the edge.

Ananya Panday wished her BFF Sara Ali Khan a happy birthday through a lovely picture on her now-disappeared Instagram Stories. The two share a special fondness for all things sweet. In the click, Ananya treated herself to what looked like a bowl of creamy-cheesy Tiramisu, topped with generous sprinkles of coffee. Sara held a pastry slice, slathered in white cream on top. So yumm, right foodies? “It's your birthday!!!! Be happy and eat that cake and then some more Sara Ali Khan, love you!!” advised Ananya. We simply agreed. Check out the post here.

On her 27th birthday, Sara Ali Khan once again got her hands on two lip-smacking cakes. Safe to say, she definitely has a strong sweet tooth. The first cake was a small chocolate one with a few layers, coated with chocolate syrup and fruit chunks. The next on the menu was a silky-smooth vanilla cake with chocolate icing.

Happy Birthday, Sara Ali Khan.