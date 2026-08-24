Who doesn't love burgers! This wholesome treat, featuring fresh buns put together with a sumptuous patty, mouthwatering sauces and oodles of cheese, is enough to tug at our heartstrings. One bite into it and we are in a trance.





Well, burger lovers, or any foodie for that matter, are in for a surprise. Bossman's Burger Factory in Dubai has outdone itself by creating a humongous 5-kg burger, smothered in cheese. Trying to even take a bite out of it looks like a full-fledged experience. A blogger shared a glimpse of the cheesy delight through a reel on Instagram. The clip has gone viral, receiving a variety of reactions from social media users.





In the video, one can see a server coming in with the huge burger held in her hands. While it looks massive, it can be seen dripping with cheese, with some of it almost spilling out from the sides. The fun part is that it features a stack of crispy fries centred and tucked into the middle, upright. We can also see a couple of knives stabbed into it on opposite sides.

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She gets it close to a table and carefully places it down. Later, she starts pouring a generous amount of melted cheese all over the burger. Once the delight is covered in cheese, it looks like a blanket of gooey goodness over it. But it doesn't end there. Wait until you see her take a big cube of cheese and start grating it over the burger. How much cheese is too much cheese?





She then says, “The best part,” with a huge cutter-like tool in her hand. She inserts two more knives into the burger on opposite sides. Now, there are about four knives inserted on all four sides of the gigantic treat. She then cuts it into four pieces. The video ends with a man picking up a slice of the burger and trying to eat it, while, as a viewer, you're left watching in awe.

The viral video received umpteen comments from people.





Someone asked, “How many calories?”





Another excited user mentioned, “Best burger in the world.”





Adding a tinge of humour, someone wrote, “Good pre-workout meal.”





A user who possibly imagined himself chomping on it added, “And one Diet Coke, please.”





A comment read, “Where is this? Will definitely try this next time in Dubai.”





Someone wrote, “I have to starve for exactly a day to eat this.”





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“Three days to eat the bun to finally reach the burger,” a user expressed with a laughing emoji.





Worried about having such a heavy burger, a user mentioned, “Heart attack on a plate.”





Would you take on this massive burger challenge, or are you bringing your whole squad? Let us know in the comments!