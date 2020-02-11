Fancy A Cake In The Shape Of A Shoe? This Independent Artist Bakes In Surprisingly Eccentric Shapes

A New Jersey-based baker makes cakes in unbelievably real shapes.

Whether or not food satisfies the palate or pleases the appetite, the true test of any dish lies in how beautiful it looks. Chefs and curators want their dishes to be created in a way that it looks appealing on social media for maximum viewership and eyeballs. This has given rise to food and dishes that are just mesmerising to look at. The actual process of eating takes a back seat, as food is created to look different from the others with a hidden element of surprise. Luke Vincentini, who is an independent cake artist and content creator, follows this very principle.





Based out of New Jersey, USA, Luke Vincentini has an Instagram account with a following of more than four lakhs users. The one thing he does differently in every cake he bakes is to make shapes and designs that are shocking to look at. Be it in the shape of a Doritos packet, or a giant bell, a teapot, an iPhone, a box of Chinese takeout, or even a ball of wool - each cake made by Luke Vincentini is unique in itself. The designs are uncannily similar to the household item or packaged food they are based on. So until Luke cuts the cake and shows it in a video, the illusory cakes seem to deceive even the sharpest of visions. Take a look at some of his interesting creations:































There is no stopping Luke Vincentini, as his cakes keep getting more and more realistic with every go. Every creation he makes gets thronged with comments from his followers, who call him versatile and incredibly talented. The New Jersey baker uses edible fondant, buttercream and modelling chocolate to make every creation look more real than ever. He also uses a gel-based food colouring, which helps the design stay on for longer.





A standard design cake such as that of a generic household item, takes him about three to four hours to perfect. The more the detail on the cake and the larger its size, the greater amount of time it takes to make it. Vincentini further said in an interview to Insider that his cakes don't seem appealing to professional bakers and cake decorators, but it was fun to see the reactions of people not from the baking fraternity.





Although Luke Vincentini's cakes are a homogenous combination of chocolate and cream from the inside, it is their eclectic exteriors are what catch the attention of users while scrolling through their social media feeds. Kudos to the baker for his ingenious food idea of creating illusory cakes!







