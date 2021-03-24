By now, we all know skipping breakfast is not at all a wise decision. We have read and heard a lot about its benefits and how important it is to maintain a healthy weight and balanced metabolism. Several studies around the world have proved skipping breakfast leads to myriads of lifestyle diseases - diabetes being one major health trouble. A new study in this regard has found that early breakfast may help lower blood sugar levels. Presented at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, it shows that people who started eating before 8:30 a.m. had less insulin resistance, regardless of whether they restricted their food intake to less than 10 hours a day. For the uninitiated, insulin resistance occurs when the body doesn't respond as well to the insulin, which further leads to a higher risk of type-2 diabetes.

About 10575 adults participated in the research and were divided into three groups depending on the total duration of food intake. The researchers analysed if eating duration and timing of food intake had any link with fasting blood sugar levels and estimated insulin resistance.

While the fasting sugar levels didn't differ significantly, it was found that insulin resistance was lower across all the groups when they had their first meal before 8:30 a.m., according to a report on the official website of The Endocrine Society.

"These findings suggest that timing is more strongly associated with metabolic measures than duration, and support early eating strategies," stated lead researcher Marriam Ali, M.D., of Northwestern University in Chicago, Ill.

Considering this, we say, never skip the first meal of the day. We understand mornings are busy and time-pressed; hence we found some quick breakfast ideas that will help you cook a quick meal in no time.

Also Read: 6 Scrumptious Breakfast Ideas for Busy Mornings

Healthy breakfast helps maintain a otherall health

Here Are 5 Quick Breakfast Recipes For You:

Omelette:

When it is about a quick and fulfilling breakfast, an omelette is probably the first food we can think of. It is quick and easy to make and loads you up with a good amount of protein, vitamin and more. Here's a masala omelette recipe that is packed with veggies and spicy desi masalas. Click here for the recipe.

Sandwich:

The days you get bored with the same omelette, all you need to do is, place it between two toasted breads, put some spread and make a sandwich in just a few minutes. Sandwich makes for a universal breakfast, which is why you a range of sandwich recipes across the world. All you need to do is throw in anything between two bread slices and press. We like adding veggies, chicken, mayonnaise, eggs et al. We found an easy sandwich recipe that you can prepare in just 5 minutes. Click here for the recipe.

Cheela:

A staple for almost every North Indian, cheela is packed with besan and provides a good amount of essential nutrients with the meal. All you need to do is make a batter with besan, ajwain and some veggies and spices and spread on a tawa. Cook both the sides and serve hot. Click here for a list of healthy and delicious cheelas.

Poha:

Poha defines comfort for all. Made with flattened rice, poha finds unique variations in almost every regional cuisine. We found you the classic kanda poha recipe from Maharashtra that might give a yummy start to your mornings. Click here for recipe.

Upma:

We also found a list of delicious upma recipes for you. It is quick, comforting and can be prepared under 30 minutes. And the best part is each of these upmas taste unique and provides you with a good amount of nutrients to kick-start the morning. Click here to know more.

(Note: These food suggestions are not a part of the study)