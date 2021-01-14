High Protein Diet: This Masala Omelette Is Oozing With Protein, Veggies And All Things Desi!

Masala Omelette is one of the easiest recipes we know of

Highlights High protein diet may help aid weight loss

Omelette is enriched with protein

Eggs are one of the best bio-available sources of protein out there

Remember the day you made your first omelette, you may have broken it while flipping and spent half the day convincing everybody that you were actually going for scrambled eggs anyway, but you can't deny that it did instill major confidence in you anyway. Omelette is generally one of the first dishes we learn to master in the kitchen. Moreover, it is also one of the dishes where we like to be a little creative all the time. Cheese, herbs, sauces, peppers, chicken, salami, sausages, there is nothing that does not taste good in an omelette. Since it is so quick to prepare, you have no excuse either. It is time to up your 'omelette game' and try out this masala omelette recipe.





(Also Read: This Super Fluffy Omelette In Ramesh Nagar Is Made Using A Full Blob Of Butter)





What Makes Omelette An Excellent Breakfast?





As we all know, the chief ingredient of omelette is an egg. An egg is touted to be the best bio-available source of protein out there. Protein helps build muscles, keep your cravings in check and prevents you from over-eating. Since breakfast is the very first meal of the day, it is important you not only sneak in a good amount of protein but good quality protein as well. The recipe uses three eggs, you can customize it as per your convenience.

(Also Read: Simple Omelette Is Passe; Make This Afghani Omelette For Your Next Special Breakfast)





Omelette is a good source of protein

Eggs have a tremendous amount of protein, and also a bunch of other nutrients like vitamin B2, B6, E, K, A and D. It is also a good source of selenium. The combination of veggies makes this breakfast dish enriched with fibre as well. If you are following a low-carb diet, this masala omlette is an excellent option.





Breakfasts are crucial for weight-loss. It helps kickstart your metabolism the right way, also if you skip breakfast, you are more likely to eat whatever comes your way, and even ingest more amount of calories than the recommended amount.





Why Should You Add Vegetables To Your Omlette?





Promoted

Simply because it makes your omelette more flavourful and wholesome. You can pick and choose the veggies you want to include in your omelette. It is a good idea to stick to seasonal vegetables and those locally grown, according to experts. In this recipe, onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, spring onions and green chillies make for a fabulous combination. The cheese further enhances the taste.





You can find the step-by-step recipe of Masala Omelette with full ingredients here.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



