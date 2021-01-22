Quick Breakfast Recipe: How To Make A Wholesome Egg Sandwich In Just 5 Minutes (Recipe Video)

This the perfect breakfast dish for busy mornings.

Highlights Sandwich makes for a perfect meal anytime of the day.

Egg sandwich is one popular choice among every sandwich lover.

This egg sandwich recipe needs just 5 minutes to prepare.

We all have a special place in our hearts for a sandwich. Don't we? It is one wholesome food that is easy, quick and can be enjoyed any time of the day. Moreover, the sandwich recipe has no strict rule to follow; hence, it gives us room to experiment and explore our creative-selves. And the best part is, even a novice chef can whip it up like a pro. All you need to do is throw in ingredients of your choice and press with two slices of bread. And a sandwich is ready in no time! From the healthiest option to the most decadent one - this sandwich recipe is extensive to the core. Choice of a sandwich is unique to each.





We found a delicious egg sandwich recipe that can help you put together a fulfilling breakfast in just 5 minutes. Yes, you heard it right! All you need to do is spare 5 minutes from your busy morning schedule to prepare breakfast for you. This recipe has been shared by vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





How To Make 5-Minute Egg Sandwich | Egg Sandwich Recipe:

An egg sandwich is a popular choice among almost every sandwich lover. There are various egg sandwich recipes across the world. In this particular recipe, we need to make a mixed-veg omelette with eggs, carrots, cabbages etc and press between two toasted bread slices. Let's find out the recipe:

Step 1. Whisk egg with black pepper, salt and milk.





Step 2. Add finely sliced veggies to the whisked egg and mix. Keep it aside.





Step 3. Spread butter on the bread slices and toast on a pan till its golden in colour. Keep aside.





Step 4. Now add butter to a small pan and make an omelette with the whisked egg.





Step 5. Place it on one bread slice and add a slice of cheese on it. Press with other bread and your quick egg sandwich is ready.





Watch: Here's The Detailed Step-By-Step Recipe Video Of 5-Minute Egg Sandwich:

