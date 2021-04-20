Elli AvrRam, who sent the Internet into a tizzy by shaking a leg with Aamir Khan in their dance number Har Funn Maula, is having the time of her life in her home country. The Swedish-Greek actress landed in her home country, Sweden, earlier this month. Since then, she has been sharing snippets from her home and often posts photos and videos of the adorable moments spent with family members on her social media handle. Last night, she turned chef to make a scrumptious dinner feast for her parents. P.S. It's completely vegan! Take a look:

Elli AvrRam cooked vegan patties, pan-fried, and showed us the gorgeous preparation via her Instagram stories. While sharing the video, she wrote "I can tell with confidence that this is Mashaallah." In the Instagram stories that followed, she offered more glimpses of her kitchen. While a few of the patties were still on the burner cooking, she had already served the others few on a plate.

Elli AvrRam finished cooking all the pieces enough for dinner and went to call her parents. She also tagged her brother, Konstantin Avramidis, and wrote, "You're late for dinner." In her final Instagram stories from last night, Elli shared a selfie with her mother and wrote: "A proud mother."

About a couple of weeks ago, in what appears to be at the airport in Stockholm, Elli posted a video of her taking a 'Covid Selftest'. She captioned the Instagram Reels, "How you do it at the airport in Stockholm! You do it yourself and ONLY if you want to. Testing yourself is not compulsory in Sweden, but I wanted to do it, since I I'm going home to my parents and grandma."

Earlier, in March, her dance number with Aamir Khan had released. For the peppy track, Elli AvrRam had transformed herself into a stunning cabaret dancer. Dressed in a gold shimmer dress, she matched moves with Aamir Khan. The special song is from filmmaker Amin Hajee's directorial debut 'Koi Jaane Na'.