Intermittent fasting (IF) has gained popularity as a sustainable approach to weight management and metabolic health. This is a time-bound eating pattern where fasting and eating periods are clearly defined. Depending on individual needs, one can follow the 16:8 method (fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window) or the 14:10 method, which may be easier to sustain during the monsoon. IF has been shown to support insulin sensitivity by reducing insulin spikes, especially when paired with seasonal low-GI foods. It also enhances fat metabolism, as the body utilises fat stores more efficiently in a fasted state, aiding weight loss. In addition, fasting helps reduce oxidative stress.





As monsoon humidity rises, adapting fasting strategies to the season becomes essential. Fasting can increase the risk of dehydration, particularly when fluid loss through sweating is underestimated. Choosing an eating window during cooler hours of the day ensures adequate hydration and nutrient intake. Appetite may also fluctuate in this season, making lighter meals during a compressed window more appealing and easier to follow. Therefore, let us look at how intermittent fasting can be practised effectively and safely.

Ideal Eating Window For Intermittent Fasting

The ideal eating window during the monsoon is between 9:30 AM and 7:30 PM. Begin with a light, protein-rich breakfast to break the fast. Lunch should be the largest meal, including complex carbohydrates, protein, cooling vegetables, and probiotics. The evening meal should be lighter, focusing on hydrating and fibre-rich foods to aid smooth digestion.

Electrolytes For Hydration

Electrolyte balance is particularly important during fasting in humid weather. To prevent dehydration and support muscle and nerve function, include fresh coconut water, lemon water with salt, salted buttermilk, and high-moisture foods such as cucumber and seasonal fruits. Hydration should not rely solely on plain water.

Proteins For Muscle and Metabolism

Adequate protein intake helps preserve muscle mass while supporting weight loss. Include curd, paneer, eggs, pulses (especially sprouted), and chicken to ensure sufficient protein during the eating window.

Probiotics For Digestion

Good digestion supports overall health and weight management. Probiotics help maintain gut health and reduce bloating, which is especially relevant in the monsoon when digestive issues are common. Easy sources include fermented foods such as curd, idli, dosa, kanji, and homemade pickles.

Complex Carbohydrates For Sustained Energy

Whole grains and legumes provide slow-releasing energy, preventing fatigue and dips in stamina during fasting hours. Millets are an excellent option as they are gluten-free and rich in minerals and phytonutrients.

Healthy Fats For Balance

A balanced fatty acid profile is vital for overall health. Use a combination of healthy oils such as sunflower, peanut, and virgin olive oil, along with mustard oil, to ensure the right mix of fats.

Antioxidants For Immunity

The monsoon often brings with it seasonal infections and dullness in the skin. Antioxidants help keep inflammation under control. Add colour to your plate with red, blue, purple, green, and white fruits and vegetables. This ensures a steady intake of antioxidants and also promotes healthy skin.





Hydration During Fasting

Adequate fluid intake is especially important during fasting periods. Aim for at least 35 ml of water per kilogram of body weight daily. Spice-infused water, herbal teas, and green tea can contribute to fluid intake while also supporting metabolism.

Sleep and Stress Management

Monsoon humidity and fluctuating temperatures can worsen fatigue. Prioritising sleep and managing stress are essential. Practices such as meditation, a calming night routine, and light evening meals help support overall well-being.





Intermittent fasting during the monsoon can be energising, effective, and supportive of good health if followed mindfully. By listening to your body, consuming nutrient-dense seasonal foods, and maintaining proper hydration, IF becomes more than just a diet. It can become a lifestyle aligned with nature's rhythm.

