Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrived in India on September 2, 2026, for a three-day official visit. The trip marked an important moment in the growing ties between the two countries. During the visit, he had also planned a wonderful gesture for Prime Minister Narendra Modi: a chocolate replica of the iconic India Gate.





However, the sweet gift ran into an unexpected problem before it could be presented to PM Modi. The Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi revealed that the chocolate structure broke during its transit from Belgium to India. Sharing a photograph of the creation on X, they wrote, "The viral India Gate made of chocolate you were wondering about…PM @Bart_DeWever had hoped to present this sweet Belgian creation to PM @narendramodi. Unfortunately, it broke! But PM is determined that it finds its way to PM Modi & India — next time!"

Belgian PM De Wever shared the details during a joint press conference with PM Modi on Thursday. "I had actually planned to present to Prime Minister Modi a fitting gift – a sculpture of India Gate entirely made out of the best Belgian chocolates. But, unlike the real India Gate, which has stood for almost a century, the chocolate version didn't even survive the journey to India," the Belgian Prime Minister said.





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De Wever then brought a light-hearted touch to the unexpected mishap. "Chocolate is excellent for diplomacy, but not excellent for diplomatic travel, we noticed," he added.





De Wever also revealed that a backup version of the chocolate sculpture remains in Belgium. "We have a back-up in Belgium, and one way or another, I will get it to Prime Minister Modi in one piece. That's an ambition I leave India with today," he said.





India Gate was chosen for more than just its iconic status. According to De Wever, the monument reflects the historical ties between India and Belgium while also symbolising the future relationship between the two nations. "We chose India Gate deliberately, as a symbol whose meaning speaks directly to our shared history and future partnership," he said.





The chocolate replica had a deeper historical significance. De Wever explained that a section of the inscription honouring Indian soldiers who fought and lost their lives in Flanders Fields during the First World War was deliberately enlarged on the sculpture. He also paid tribute to the Indian troops who travelled thousands of miles to fight on Belgian soil more than a century ago.