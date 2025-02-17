Think of the movies, and foodies will start craving popcorn! This versatile snack has become the go-to treat for movie lovers around the world. Whether you're watching a film at home or in a cinema, a tub of popcorn is always a welcome accompaniment. American actress Emma Stone recently paid homage to the iconic status of popcorn through a fun fashion statement. The folds of a dress she wore to a glamorous event were designed in conical shapes near her waist. These were actually filled with popcorn while Emma was wearing them! What's more, Emma was seen eating the popped snack as she walked the red carpet.

Emma's jaw-dropping floor-length gown was designed by Louis Vuitton. The solid red colour of her dress also made her handheld accessory stand out - which was nothing else but a classic popcorn tub with red and white stripes. She wore the pleated, halter-neck number for a glitzy celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the legendary Saturday Night Live. The red carpet was filled with A-list celebrities and many talented individuals, including Emma Stone, who have contributed to SNL's enduring influence on pop culture.

Also Read: "A Posh Lunch": Internet Reacts To Louis Vuitton's Latest Offering - Sandwich Bag

Over the years, many celebrities have made food-inspired fashion statements on the red carpet. For instance, actor Michael Shannon attended the 2024 Met Gala carrying a yellow chips bag. Designed by Balenciaga, the accessory had the brand's name in the title as well as "maxi pack" and "cheese and onion" written on it. It had a zipper on top. "Chips Bag in yellow glossy calfskin, aged-silver hardware," read the product description on the website. The bag grabbed many eyeballs, sparking memes and discussions on social media at the time.