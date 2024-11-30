It's not every day a banana makes headlines – and definitely not for being worth millions. But that's exactly what happened when artist Maurizio Cattelan's ‘Comedian' - a banana duct-taped to a wall - sold at a Sotheby's auction for a mind-blowing Rs 52 crore ($6.2 million). Yes, you read that right – over six million dollars for a piece of fruit! The piece, while raising eyebrows, turned into a conversation starter about the absurdity of the modern art world. But it wasn't until Chinese entrepreneur Justin Sun, known for his role in cryptocurrency, stepped in that the banana really stole the spotlight.





Sun, who outbid a few other bidders to get the artwork, decided to make the moment even more ridiculous (in a good way) by eating the banana at a press conference in Hong Kong, The BBC reported. “It's much better than other bananas,” he joked, poking fun at how a simple piece of fruit could end up costing millions. The act was both a stunt and a statement, with Sun saying that by eating the banana, he was making his own contribution to the piece's history.

Watch Justin Sun's video below:







The banana was originally sold by Shah Alam, a 74-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh, for just 35 cents (Rs 29) at his fruit stand in New York. Alam, who works long hours at his stand selling fresh produce, had no idea he was part of an art revolution. When he heard how much his banana had fetched at auction, he couldn't believe it. “I am a poor man. I have never had this kind of money,” Alam told the New York Times, clearly in shock.





Despite his newfound fame (and the crazy amount of money tied to his banana), Alam still seemed a bit baffled. “Do they not know what a banana is?” he asked, in disbelief over how something so simple could be valued so highly.





Justin Sun decided to show some love to Alam by buying 1 lakh bananas from his stand.

These bananas will be given away for free worldwide.