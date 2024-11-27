Chef Gary Mehigan has shared his love for Indian food on social media many times. In the past, during his trips to India, he has posted several mouth-watering updates featuring local delicacies. His culinary adventures have taken him to several corners of the country and he seems to find a new favourite in nearly every region. Even when he's not in India, he seems to enjoy eating and cooking Indian food. One of his latest Instagram posts hints at his passion for flaky parathas - a popular type of flatbread.

Chef Gary wrote, "A little paratha/parotta obsession isn't so good for the waistline but jeez they are delicious... I love all kinds of bread as you know, the dough and technique are pretty simple but getting the flakiness isn't. However, when you get it right, the contrast between the crunch/crisp/flakiness and the soft tender interior is more than a little magic." Furthermore, he recommends serving the parottas with homemade dal tadka for a "heavenly" meal.





His carousel post shows us this lip-smacking combo. It also gives a sneak peek into his parotta prep. We see round pieces of dough that have been kneaded, shaped and twisted in a distinctive way - they have been kept together in a large bowl. A short clip shows a parotta being flipped on a tawa/pan to reveal its beautiful golden-brown surface glistening with butter. Finally, there's also a photo of only the cooked parathas, which seem to have crispy layers. Take a look below:

This is not the first time Chef Gary has voiced his appreciation for Indian flatbreads. Last year, he shared a video of two vendors making and selling bun parotta at a shop in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He was in awe of their creations and said, "Dream skills as far as I'm concerned." The reel took social media by storm. Click here to read the full story.





