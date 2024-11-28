Remember as a child when you used to enjoy a wide variety of treats such as pop rocks, gummies and tangy candies? These delectable delights often vary from one region to the other. Hajmola is one such treat that is still consumed by many in India. The mini, round-shaped "digestive tablets" have a spicy flavour and distinctive taste. While we may be familiar with Hajmola's taste, imagine a Japanese person trying it for the first time. Recently, a Japanese travel vlogger Koki Shishido shared a video on Instagram where he introduced Hajmola to his family, friends and close acquaintances. And their reactions were simply priceless! In the clip, the vlogger's grandparents were the first to try the regular version of the tablet. After popping it in their mouths they were seen squinting their eyes as the spicy-salty-tangy chatpata flavours burst in their mouths. “Sorry for mera dada aur dada ji,” read the text in the video. The next people who tried the Hajmola were his friends. Many of them reacted by screaming “Aaahhh”.

Others also had the same reaction as they were jolted by the strong taste. “India is not for beginners” read another textual layout. Although many Japanese people were not very fond of Hajmola, a couple running a “spice curry restaurant” found the tablets quite interesting. The video ends with the vlogger consuming four of the tablets.

The video became an instant hit on social media. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

A user said, “Who knew one tiny tablet could bring out such Kawaī (cute) reactions? Seems like the Hajmola effect is real! Arigatō Japan.”

“The Imli ( tamarind) one is also good,” suggested a person.

“Their reactions are hilarious yet super cute,” noted another.

A person called the Regular Hajmola flavour “the spiciest”.

“I was 7 or 8 years old at that time I ate a bottle in just 2 days,” shared someone else.

