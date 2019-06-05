Excessive Cholesterol From Eggs Linked To High Risk Of Heart Diseases, Death: Study

Excessive consumption of cholesterol from egg linked to high risk of CVD, death

Yet again, researchers have left us confused about whether or not eggs are good for the heart. There has been some controversy around eggs and their potential health impacts on our cardiovascular health, much of which has to do with the amount of egg yolks consumed in a day. Another study has now said that the risk of heart diseases and even death increases with the number of eggs an individual consumes.The study was conducted among American population and comes among the backdrop of rising egg consumption in the country. Chicken eggs have long been known as the cheapest and most-widely available sources of protein around the world and are hence, quite popular.





The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in the United States of America and its results have been published in the journal Journal of American Medical Association. For the study, researchers tracked the diets and lifestyle habits of 30,000 American adults over a period of three decades. They found that cholesterol present in eggs yolks, when consumed over long periods of time, can lead to impacts on heart health. The study was titled, "Associations of Dietary Cholesterol or Egg Consumption With Incident Cardiovascular Disease and Mortality" and it said that each additional 300 mg of dietary cholesterol consumed per day was responsible for increasing risks of Cardiovascular diseases and all-cause mortality.

One large egg contains 200 mg of cholesterol. Health experts have long maintained the harmful effects of eating yolk from more than one egg per day. The study report said, "Cholesterol is a common nutrient in the human diet and eggs are a major source of dietary cholesterol. Whether dietary cholesterol or egg consumption is associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality remains controversial." It concluded by saying, "Among US adults, higher consumption of dietary cholesterol or eggs was significantly associated with higher risk of incident CVD and all-cause mortality in a dose-response manner. These results should be considered in the development of dietary guidelines and updates."







