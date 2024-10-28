All Farah Khan fans and followers are aware of the director's love for food, not just eating yummy dishes but cooking great meals as well. While most people run away from the kitchen and cooking tasks on a holiday, Farah decided to grab the spatula and cook some outdoor breakfast during her recent trip to Jaipur. Farah stayed at a heritage hotel with friends and colleagues Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa and Rachit Singh. Farah recently posted a video on Instagram showing her cooking skills during the trip. Huma Qureshi captures the video and begins with a glimpse of the mouthwatering breakfast buffet.





"So I am at this beautiful Narain Niwas. This stunning breakfast is here. Lots of amazing, yummy options. But honestly, let me show you who is actually making breakfast," she says and then directs the camera towards Farah Khan at the omelette station.





Farah calls herself the "new chef" at the hotel. She adds, "I am making an omelette but please see the bhookhads over there." The camera shifts to Patralekhaa and Rachit, sipping their morning coffee and waiting for breakfast.

Also Read:Farah Khan Celebrates Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Marriage With A Beautiful Cake





They start teasing the director by saying, "Very hungry Farah ma'am." The director then pretends to bow down and hurry up while Huma takes a bossy tone and says, "Jaldi banao."





"Jahan (literally) chaar yaar mil jayein!! Outdoor cooking at the most lovely @narainniwas #jaipur .. voice over and videographer: @iamhumaq...bhookhe guests @patralekhaa@rachitsingh08," read the caption.











Taking to the comments section, Huma wrote, "What frame I have shot ... beauty. Talent hai boss." Rajkummar Rao commented, "Missing being there and missing you guys a lot too."





Also Read: What If Non-Vegetarians Acted Like Vegetarians? Here's What Farah Khan Had To Say On Viral Post





Actor Saqib Saleem wrote, "Hahahahah the omelette was already made by the time the DOP reached you. Please hire better people ma'am... miss you too."





Previously, Farah Khan posted a reel about her South Indian foodie outing between shoots in Mumbai. Read all about it here.