Two popular restaurants in Hyderabad's Chaitanyapuri have come under fire after a surprise food safety inspection by the Telangana Food Safety team uncovered alarming violations, raising serious public health concerns. The findings, shared through viral posts on X (formerly Twitter) by the Commissioner of Food Safety, detailed unsanitary conditions at Bahar Biryani Cafe and Shilpi Elite Restaurant and Bar. The inspection at Bahar Biryani Cafe revealed alarming lapses in hygiene and food safety protocols. The restaurant lacked essential medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports, while no Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) trainee was present.

Inspectors found open drains and stagnant water in the kitchen, and the kitchen doors were not fitted with insect-proof screens. Expired food items, such as hot pepper sauce and chocolate syrup, were discovered and discarded, while synthetic food colours suspected to be used in food preparation were found in the storeroom.

The restaurant also violated basic food storage norms by storing vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items together in the same refrigerator. The refrigerator was found to be unhygienic, with no temperature records maintained, and unlabelled food items were stored inside. The team also found unlabelled MSG packets and noted that raw chicken was improperly dumped in the refrigerator.

Shilpi Elite Restaurant and Bar was found to have similar violations. The restaurant failed to display its FSSAI licence and pest control records, while its medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports were missing. Inspectors noted that the kitchen ceiling was greasy, and the food in the refrigerator was not labelled or covered. Rotten vegetables, including tomatoes and bitter gourds, were found, along with live cockroach infestations in the vegetable storage and refrigerator areas.

The inspection team also found food handlers without necessary protective gear like hair caps, gloves or aprons. Like Bahar Biryani Cafe, Shilpi Elite stored both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items together in the same refrigerator, further raising health concerns.

