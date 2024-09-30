The world of culinary experimentation never ceases to amaze, with unusual food pairings constantly popping up online. While some innovative combinations delight, others leave us scratching our heads. Remember the infamous chocolate Manchurian, Maggi paratha, egg pani puri and palak paneer samosas that left foodies aghast? Recently, a new contender joined the ranks of bizarre food fusions. Food blogger Calvin Lee dared to try onion Coke, sharing his unconventional adventure on Instagram. In the clip, Calvin drops onion slices into a glass of Coke cold drink, letting it infuse for a few minutes. His verdict? Surprisingly enthusiastic. “The onion adds a subtle kick that cuts through the sweetness,” Calvin remarks, describing the taste as “quite pleasant.”

The onion and cold drink combination got a mixed reaction from the foodie community.

While some users found it interesting, others were not onboard the unusual idea. One user said, “Yes I tried it before, it's spicy.” Another added, “Something tells me that whiskey and this could be a hit.” Someone chimed in saying, “Coke do pyaaza”

Others seemed miffed with the fusion as one of them said, “Respectfully, pls delete ur account.” Someone else commented, “You are going to jail.” Another comment read, “Just when I think food reels can't prove humanity is beyond help enough…” A user said, “I hope you bump your tiny toe into some furniture....” Another added, “Taste buds are officially fried.”

Amid this, some users were busy suggesting the food vlogger try some strange combinations of their own. The options included banana with cheese, vodka with Xanax, hot sauce, a can of chicken, maple syrup with instant yakisoba and more.