Online food ordering and delivery company Swiggy has introduced a new feature called the 'Swiggy Seal', which appears on restaurant menu pages to verify that they adhere to all hygiene practices while preparing your food. "Trust ke binna kuchh nahi hai." Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy, wrote on his official LinkedIn handle while explaining this new feature. "Swiggy Seal is one such trust-building initiative for us," he continues, adding, "Through this, we aim to empower partner restaurants to identify areas of improvement and implement effective hygiene practices. We have also partnered with FSSAI-accredited agencies like Eurofins and Equinox to offer restaurants access to professional hygiene audits, among other training programmes."





While ordering food through the app, you can see the blue "Swiggy Seal" mark above the restaurant's name. The Swiggy Seal highlights restaurants with a proven track record of serving hygienic, high-quality meals in quality packaging. This badge is awarded based exclusively on genuine customer reviews and feedback from over 7 million verified customer reviews in the past six months. Should any concerns arise about a restaurant holding the Seal, Swiggy will review the feedback and may revoke the badge if the restaurant fails to maintain the established standards.

Photo: LinkedIn/rohit-kapoor

Through this initiative, Swiggy will share detailed, verified customer review-based feedback with restaurant partners, focusing on key areas like contamination prevention, optimal cooking, and packaging quality. Additionally, Swiggy will provide support through dedicated account managers and systematic reports to assist restaurants in meeting hygiene benchmarks.





Currently live in Pune, the feature will be gradually scaled up over November, eventually covering 650+ cities.