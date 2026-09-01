South Korea has become a popular choice among travellers. For Indian tourists who follow a strict vegetarian diet, finding suitable food can be a challenge, as meat is a common part of Korean meals. Content creator Dipanjali Pal may have found an interesting option for them in Seoul.





During her visit, Dipanjali explored Maji, a Buddhist temple that serves vegetarian food. She shared a glimpse of the place, which looked simple and healthy, but felt that some of the dishes were a little bland. Still, she had a good time exploring the temple and its food.





On Instagram, Dipanjali Pal explained that Maji temple serves vegetarian meals prepared without oil or spices. Her meal started with tea, followed by peanuts and a variety of salads. She was also served pumpkin soup and kimchi, along with a kimchi pancake. The meal then included lotus leaf steamed rice and a mushroom dish. A dessert was served at the end.

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Dipanjali found the food enjoyable and felt the place was worth visiting. She especially recommended it to vegetarian travellers who may find it difficult to get pure vegetarian food in South Korea.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I guess that's exactly the place I can survive in Korea.”





When another shared, “Sorry, their Kimchi is still fish sauce,” the creator replied, “Nope. In Buddhist temple food, all kinds of animal products are not allowed. So it's strictly vegan. We specifically asked the guide because there were 100% vegetarians in our group, so I think it's a safe choice.”





“Even I want to go to Korean Bhandara,” a comment read.





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Buddhist temples in South Korea are known for serving meals without meat. The meals are kept simple and are made with fresh plant-based ingredients.