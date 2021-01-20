Finishing This 4 Kg 'Bullet Thali' In Pune Could Get You Royal Enfield Bullet Bike!

Bullet Thali comprises a range of non-veg dishes made of mutton and fish

Highlights The 'Bullet Thali' is of 4kgs

The thali comprises a range of non-veg dishes

The 'Bullet thali' needs to be finished in under 60 minutes

Food challenges are the order of the day. Many restaurants come up with bizarre challenges and contests to grab eyeballs, joining the bandwagon is the Pune eatery 'Hotel Shivraj' which is offering a brand new Royal Enfield bullet bike if you finish their 'Bullet Thali'. The bike touted to be worth of 1.65 lakhs is almost every bike lovers' dream come true-all you have to do to win it is polish off a thali consisting over 12 dishes made with mutton and fish. And, of course, there are some rules to this challenge as well - you have to finish the mighty platter in under 60 minutes. Located in Vadgaon Maval, Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, Pune, Hotel Shivraj is renowned for these interesting contests. Sometime back they introduced an 8 kg Ravan Thali, where the winners got 5000 Rupees cash and were not charged for the thali. The popular thali is still very much part of the menu. The restaurant also serves other combination of gigantic thalis.





(Also Read: 'Dil Tuta Aashiq Chai Wala': Dehradun Man Opens Tea-Joint After Breakup, Says 'Tea Better Than Love!'!)





What all is in the thali, you ask? In this thali, you would find dishes like surmai fry, pomfret fish fry, prawn biryani, sol kadi, chicken sukka, dry mutton, mutton masala and more. The price of the thali is INR 2500 as per an Instagram post put out by restaurant's Instagram page. It is reported that there are only 5 bullet bikes up for grabs, so if you think you have it in you to accept this mammoth challenge, this is the time to awaken the hardcore foodie in you. Also tell us about more interesting food contests you have been part of or have heard of, in the comments section below.







Promoted

(Also Read: Twitter User's Photo Of 'Maggi Counter' At Cousin's Wedding Goes Viral)



