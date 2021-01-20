SEARCH
  • News
  • Viral: Dehradun Man Opens Tea-Joint After Breakup, Says 'Tea Better Than Love!'!

Viral: Dehradun Man Opens Tea-Joint After Breakup, Says 'Tea Better Than Love!'!

'Dil Tuta Aashiq Chai Wala' - a new tea-joint and cafe; in Dehradun has gone viral for its unique theme.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: January 20, 2021 12:00 IST

Reddit
Viral: Dehradun Man Opens Tea-Joint After Breakup, Says 'Tea Better Than Love!'!

The Dehradun Cafe is going viral on the Internet

Highlights
  • Dehradun youth opens cafe after heartbreak
  • The cafe serves a mix of tea, coffee and some snacks
  • 'Dil Tuta Aashiq Chai Wala' Cafe has gone viral for its unique theme

A man in Dehradun decided to use his breakup to start a tea-joint dedicated to his heartbreak. 'Dil Tuta Aashiq Chai Wala' - a new tea-joint and cafe; in Dehradun has gone viral for its unique theme. Divyanshu Batra, 21, broke up with his long-time girlfriend during the lockdown. According to reports, it took him over six months to collect himself and think of this new venture.

(Also Read: )

Divyanshu along with his younger brother Rahul Batra launched the cafe; on December 16 with their savings. The cafe is currently serving a bunch of beverages and quick snacks like momos and fries. Dil Tuta Aashiq Chai Wala located on the GMS road of Dehradun has become a rage online for its quirky take on love and heartbreaks. "Maan lo meri rai, Ishq se behtar hai chai' (take my word, tea is better than love), reads one of the slogans on the entry gate of the cafe;. 'Dil Tuta Aashiq' also has an Instagram page, and some of the captions will surely make you chuckle. For instance, "Ishq Hai Tabahi, Chai hai Davai" (Love is destruction, and tea a solution).
 

(Also Read: 

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

If you are planning a visit to Dehradun soon, perhaps you could stop over at this cute caf&#233; and reminisce the ways in which you dealt with your breakups.

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  TeaDehradun CafeHeartbreak
Viral Video: Little Girl's Adorable Cookie-Selling Pitch Wins Hearts Online
Viral Video: Little Girl's Adorable Cookie-Selling Pitch Wins Hearts Online
Pizza Most Popular Food Globally For Takeaway In 2020: Report
Pizza Most Popular Food Globally For Takeaway In 2020: Report

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 