A huge fire broke out at Veg Gulati, a famous restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate in New Delhi. The incident took place in the early hours of July 17, 2024. As per a Delhi Fire Services official, the fire broke out at 2:48 am in the seating area of the establishment and soon spread to the first floor, PTI reported. Four fire tenders were used to douse the flames and the situation was brought under control within an hour. While some pieces of furniture and other objects were damaged in the fire, no casualties have been reported.

Gulati Restaurant is a legendary destination for food enthusiasts in Delhi and boasts a loyal customer base. It began as a dhaba in 1959 and evolved to become a full-scale restaurant. Veg Gulati is a separate space adjoining Gulati's on Pandara Road and is part of the same brand. On hearing the news, many distraught admirers and patrons took to social media to express their concerns. Some hours later, the restaurant shared a special post on social media to address the incident. It stated that the fire was caused due to a short circuit and that Veg Gulati would be closed for renovation until further notice. The restaurant thanked people for checking up on them.

Here's the complete message Gulati's shared on Instagram: "We have been receiving various calls and messages from so many of you - our well-wishers and patrons from all over the country. We are truly humbled and grateful! Earlier this morning, there was a fire at Veg Gulati, due to a short circuit. Thankfully, there was no injury or casualty, and everyone is safe. However, due to the incident, Veg Gulati, Pandara Road will be closed for renovations until further notice. We are conducting general cleaning and maintenance for a couple of days at Gulati's Pandara Road and we will be open very soon!





We are grateful for your concern and want to assure you that Gulati's at Pandara Road will reopen very soon while our Gurgaon is open and serving you as usual. Additionally, Veg Gulati in Green Park also remains operational. Thank you for your support and understanding. We stand together with Veg Gulati during this time and appreciate your continued patronage towards our family. See you soon at Gulati's!"







