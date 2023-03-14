Can you think of a better travel companion than a hot cup of tea? The quintessential beverage is always there when you want to take a short break on a road trip or share anecdotes with your co-passenger during a train journey. When it comes to travelling by Indian Railways, the constant cry of “chai chai” of the tea sellers is what remains common across most stations and trains in the country. That small cup of adrak ki chai served hot on the train evokes a feeling that just can't be compared to sipping some tea at a fancy cafe. It wouldn't be wrong to say that our shared love for tea brings us all together. Now, a recent initiative has proven that tea can also help empower a community.

A “Trans tea stall” has been set up at the Guwahati Railway station as part of an initiative by Northeast Frontier Railway. Run by the Transgender community, the tea stall is the first of its kind in the country. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a few pictures of the tea stall on Twitter. The pictures show the newly opened tea stall decorated with garlands as some people from the Transgender community are seen standing. A board can be seen which reads, “Trans Tea Stall”.

People have lauded the initiative on social media. Industrialist Anand Mahindra re-shared the post and wrote, “This one small initiative is, in my view, as significant and transformational as your many other progressive projects. Indian railways carry over 8 billion people. And most important, excludes no one. Bravo Ashwini Vaishnaw”.

One user said, “Sir hats off to you. Very Good. I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart”.

