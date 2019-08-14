Flavonoid-Rich Diet May Reduce Risk Of Heart Disease, Cancer In Heavy Smokers And Drinkers: Study

Fruits and vegetables are rich in flavonoids, which have a host of benefits

Flavonoids are plant chemicals or phytochemicals that are found in all fruits and vegetables that we consume. They have a range of benefits for the human body, including fighting inflammation and reducing risk of a number of cardiovascular diseases. This is one of the reasons that health experts say that any healthy diet must include a portion of fresh fruits and vegetables. A number of research studies have proven the health benefits of dietary flavonoids, including a new study, which says that a diet rich in flavonoid may protect us against cancer and heart diseases. The study indicated that flavonoids may have health benefits particularly for those who are heavy smokers and alcoholics.





The study titled, "Flavonoid intake is associated with lower mortality in the Danish Diet Cancer and Health Cohort" was published in the journal Nature and it was conducted by researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU). The study assessed the diets of 53,048 Danish people over a period of 23 years. The researchers found that participants who consumed moderate to high amounts of flavonoid-rich foods were less likely to be at death risk due to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. These included mostly plant-based foods and drinks, which are said to have high levels of these beneficial compounds.





The researchers also found that those participants who consumed around 500 mg of total flavonoids per day had the lowest risks of mortality resulting from heart diseases and cancer. However, the study did not establish the exact nature of the protective benefits offered by the flavonoids, but the researchers surmised that it is likely to be multifaceted. The study concluded by saying, "The strongest associations observed between flavonoids and mortality was in smokers and high alcohol consumers, with higher intakes being more beneficial. These findings highlight the potential to improve population health through dietary recommendations to ensure adequate consumption of flavonoid-rich foods, particularly in these high-risk populations."