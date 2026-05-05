Delhi summers are brutal, and everyone knows it. The heat hits you the moment you step outside, and the instinct to just order in and stay horizontal is completely understandable. But here is the thing, the city's restaurants and cafés are not making it easy to stay home this season. From inventive summer cocktail menus to fresh new food spreads that actually make sense in the heat, Delhi NCR is quietly having one of its more exciting dining moments. Whether you are in the mood for something cold, something bold, or something that just tastes like effort, this list is for you.

New Menus For May-June 2026

Hikki

With summer setting in, HIKKI is introducing Shades of Summer, a limited menu that captures the freshness, depth, and vibrant rhythm of tropical greens. Available from May to July, the à la carte selection is built around clean flavours, gentle heat, and natural sweetness, creating a dining experience that feels both energising and immersive. Highlights include Watermelon Tataki, Prawn & Mango Salad, Anticucho Chicken Yakitori, and Seabass in Soy Broth, followed by a Mango & Yuzu Cheesecake for a bright, refined finish. The cocktail menu follows the same mood, with vivid, verdant signatures like Solesta, Kabuki, and HIKKI Highball.





Also Read: Delhi NCR's Best New Restaurant Openings To Try In May-June 2026

Indy By QLA

Indy by QLA unveils its vibrant summer menu, a heartfelt tribute to Indian summers through seasonal produce, regional nostalgia, and lighter dining formats. Rooted in familiar flavours, it reimagines classics with modern, ingredient-driven twists, like the chilled Watermelon & Beet Rasam, zesty Avocado Orange Chaat, sweet-spicy Mango Chilli Dhokla, and innovative Kunafa Corn Khees blending Indore street eats with Middle Eastern crunch. Desserts shine with Jamun Halwa's warm suji paired with tart sorbet. Brand Chef Manish Kumar shares, "We capture summer nostalgia in light, refreshing ways via technique and texture." Available from May 15 for a limited run, it masterfully balances comfort, creativity, and hyper-local ingredients like mango, jamun, and watermelon.

The Fio Table

At The Fio Table, summer arrives as a gentle mood called Postcards from Summer, evoking unhurried fragments of nostalgia, long tables, peak-fruit sweetness, and laughter drifting into silence. Lemon vines and sunflower accents catch the light softly, while tactile postcards invite guests to pocket memories. Bright, fruit-led cocktails like The Happy Mango with tequila, passion fruit, and kaffir lime, or citrusy Amalfi Calling, ease afternoons into evenings. Comforting desserts such as Lemon Curd Basque Cheesecake and Mango Tres Leches celebrate the season's indulgence. Thoughtful additions like Avocado Tzatziki with honeyed walnuts and Mustard Chicken Pita Taco blend global flavours into lingering, heartfelt gatherings.

Bombay Brasserie

Bombay Brasserie unveils Coastal Kissa, a limited-period summer menu that weaves stories from India's 7,500+ km coastline into ten inventive dishes across seven regions. Each plate starts as a kissa, a tale of travel, memory, and exchange, reimagined through the restaurant's curious lens, blending familiar flavours with unexpected twists. Savour highlights like Thoran Gnocchi from Kerala, Mango Medley Chaat from Konkan, Recheado Goan Prawn Toast, and Crab Kothu Benedict, alongside small plates such as Som Tam Jhalmuri and Jackfruit Dabeli Stick, plus big plates like Pepper Lamb & Kizhi Rice and Charred Coastal Fish. Cocktails like Kokum Batanga and coolers such as Nannari Sherbet complete the narrative. Available all day in May and June at outlets in Mumbai, Gurugram-Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Guwahati, it transforms dining into discovery.





Also Read: The Ultimate Pub Crawl To Vasant Vihar: Delhi's Most Bustling Bar District, Stop by Stop

Kiara Soul Kitchen

Kiara Soul Kitchen has unveiled a newly curated specials menu, further strengthening its philosophy of holistic vegetarian dining rooted in mindful indulgence, seasonal produce, and globally inspired flavours. The new menu will be live at its Greater Kailash-2(GK-2) outlet from 1st May 2026 to 31st July 2026. The refreshed offering brings together nutrient-rich ingredients and chef-driven innovation, with standout dishes such as Amaranth Arancini, Grilled Satay Skewers, Wheat Seitan Chaap Kebab, Steamed Manchurian Cakes with Pahadi Chutney, Indonesian Nasi Goreng with wheat seitan, and Sesame Satay Noodles, alongside other thoughtfully crafted plates. Staying true to its ethos of conscious dining, the experience is rounded off with dishes that celebrate clean ingredients and comfort-led cooking, making the new menu launch an invitation to explore Kiara's evolving culinary narrative where health, flavour, and mindful gastronomy come together.