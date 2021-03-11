Food trucks are taking the culinary world by storm. And their advantage comes as no surprise; with factors such as easy accessibility, mobility and hot food served fresh. From piping hot, spicy Chinese food to fast food such as burgers and hot dogs - food trucks are managing to do it all and how! Restaurateurs and hotel chains are too exploring the food truck option as a viable alternative to the physical dining space. It came as no surprise when a dogs-only food truck opened up in New York City. Founded in 2017, Woof Bowl is the food truck which is serving fast food 'doggie-style' as their tagline states. Take a look:

The term 'healthy food' in the context of dog food may not ring a bell for many, but that's exactly what Woof Bowl is all about. Their menu features food items made to look just like human food, but actually uses ingredients which are dog-friendly.

The idea behind Woof Bowl is to make healthy, organic treats for dogs in an era where most dog food contains harmful chemicals and dangerous preservatives. Woof Bowl specialises in, "healthy dog treats made from premium, human-grade, whole food, dog-friendly & superfood ingredients that even you can eat. Don't worry we won't judge if we catch you taking a bite," reads their mission statement.

As for their menu, Woof Bowl is currently serving options of mains, sides and drinks. The mains include a burger, nuggets, an ice cream donut and munchies. You can also choose from sweet potato fries and banana chips as sides, along with a special 'Dog Beer' to wash it down. You can also request the food truck to visit your location, and purchase exclusive merchandise to support the venture.

What did you think of the unique and interesting food truck? Tell us in the comments below!