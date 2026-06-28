Three restaurants in Hyderabad, Shah Gouse Restaurant, Mehfil Restaurant and Ideal Kitchen, have come under the scanner after food safety officials uncovered alarming hygiene violations during a recent inspection drive across Cyberabad. From dead cockroaches in kitchen areas and open drains to poor waste management and inadequate sanitation, the findings raised fresh concerns about food safety standards at some of the city's food outlets. The official CMC handle shared details of the inspection drive and its findings on X. While inspecting Shah Gouse Restaurant, officials noted a few positives, such as food handlers following hygiene practices. However, they also identified multiple concerns that needed to be addressed right away.





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The food safety team reported houseflies throughout the kitchen and poor housekeeping with grease, dirt and dust accumulation. The place had an unhygienic non-veg cutting area with a risk of cross-contamination. They also found open drains and food waste storage alongside an unclean wash area and leakage in the store room.

Semi-prepared food items were found without labels, and water testing records were not produced. There were also some gutka stains observed on the kitchen walls. The restaurant scored 60 out of 92, or 65%, on the hygiene check. The team issued an improvement notice, asking management to fix hygiene and housekeeping lapses without delay.

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In another inspection, inadequate kitchen space with wet floors and food storage were found in Mehfil Restaurant in Hitech City. Roomali roti were being prepared in a construction area, which was stopped immediately. The team also flagged unhygienic food grading practices and missing medical fitness certificates of food handlers. The restaurant was given an improvement notice to upgrade hygiene standards, documentation and storage practices.

Meanwhile, officials found unwrapped batters and semi-prepared food stored in the freezer at Ideal Kitchen in Madhapur. There were also dead cockroaches in the batter and insects in the urad dal. The team also observed that raw materials were stored without pallets, posing a contamination risk. Medical fitness and water testing records were not available.

Officials served an improvement notice instructing the outlet to upgrade how it handles food storage and fix hygiene lapses.