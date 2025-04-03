No Indian meal truly feels complete without a portion of good, old achaar or pickle. Remember the times when our grandmothers filled glass jars with tangy pickles and kept them under the sun? Oh, those were the days! Achaar, a staple in Indian households, comes in a myriad of versatile flavours. If you are also an achaar-lover, then this video will leave you drooling. In the now-viral video by a food vlogger, viewers were introduced to a street-side stall in Amritsar that sells lip-smacking pickles. With over 40 types of achaar available, the spot is indeed a must-visit for pickle fans.





The clip opens to a vendor showcasing all the delicious achaar varieties. He even highlights the health benefits of some. The first one is lasode (glue berry) ka achaar, which the vendor claims is good for treating a cough. Next is karela (bitter gourd) ka achaar, beneficial for diabetic pateints. Additionally, the list mentions kachalu (taro) ka achaar, galgal (a type of lemon) ka achaar, dheu (monkey jackfruit) ka achaar and dele (tenti plant) ka achaar.





Some common ones include adraak (ginger) ka achaar, gajar (carrot) ka achar, aam (mango) ka achaar, hari mirch (green chillies) ka achaar, kathal (jackfruit) ka achaar and amle (Indian gooseberry) ka achaar. The winter-favourite pickle, aka mooli (radish) ka achaar, can be found at the stall too. Next, there is nimbu (lemon) achaar, gobi (cauliflower) achaar, lehsun (garlic) achaar, chana (chickpea) achaar and dal (lentil) achaar. Foodies can also relish aam ki chutney here. The price of one kilo of achaar starts at 80 rupees.

The internet was quick to react to the post.





“Order kaise kare? (How to order online?)” inquired a user





“Mere liye toh yeh heaven hai (This is heaven for me)” shared a pickle aficionado.





“Muh mei paani aa gya (My mouth is watering)” confessed another.





“Very nice,” wrote a person





An individual lauded the stall's hygiene, pointing out that the vendor was wearing gloves.





So far, the video has amassed over 5 million views.