If there's one thing an Indian meal is incomplete without, it is the good old achaar or pickle. You'll find huge jars of pickles stacked up in almost every Indian kitchen. They make for a great side dish to accompany our everyday meals and have the ability to enhance the flavour of any dish by several notches. Don't you agree? While pickles are relished all around the year, they make for a great accompaniment to pair with ghee-laden food during the winter season. Considering this, here we bring you a winter-special mooli ka achaar that you can make in just under 20 minutes.





Also read: Mango Pickle, Onion Pickle And More: 5 Instant Pickle Recipes You Must Try





Mooli (radish) is rich in vitamin C, magnesium, iron and calcium. This root vegetable is considered to be one of the best vegetables to eat during the winter season. To make this achaar, all you need to do is combine chopped mooli with a blend of flavourful masalas, lemon juice and oil. This instant mooli ka achaar works as a saviour when we suddenly run out of achaar just before our meal. Wondering how to make it? Check out the recipe below:

Mooli Ka Achaar Recipe: How To Make Mooli Ka Achaar

First, dry roast red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, ajwain, coriander seeds and mustard seeds.

Add the roasted spices to a mixer jar and grind to make a fine powder.

Once done, transfer to a bowl. Keep aside.

In a separate bowl, add chopped mooli (radish), 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp haldi, 1 tbsp lemon juice, salt and the prepared spice mix.

Finally, add 3/4 cup oil that is heated up till the smoking point and cooled. Mix everything together nicely.

Transfer to an air-tight container. Mooli ka achaar is ready!



For more pickle recipes, click here.







Make this winter-special pickle at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.