Just like Korean dramas, Korean food has taken the world by storm. Whether it's kimchi, bibimbap, or bulgogi, food lovers everywhere are eager to try these delicious Korean dishes. But did you know that some Korean and Indian foods look strikingly similar? If not, then you need to check out a video making the rounds on Instagram. Korean content creator Jiwon Park shared a video to highlight Korean food items that look like Indian dishes. She even attached images for reference.





First up, we see biryani compared to bokkeumbap (Korean fried rice). Then, there is achar alongside kimchi. Aloo paratha, a beloved Indian breakfast staple, looks just like Korea's gamjajeon (potato pancake). Maggi is compared to ramyeon, and pakoras resemble yachae twigim (vegetable fritters). Khichdi finds its twin in Juk (Korean rice porridge), while samosas are compared to twigim mandu (fried dumplings). Lastly, momos are linked to mandu, their Korean counterpart.

Watch the full video below:

Here is how the internet reacted to this video:





A desi wrote, “The only difference is ours is vegetarian.”





Another foodie pointed out, “Actually samosa is not an Indian food but it's mostly eaten in India.”





A biryani lover commented, “Everything might be similar,....but not biryani.”





“Actually South Indian foods, especially Tamil foods are more similar to Korean foods,” read a remark.





Someone said, “To me, the taste is totally different. I think Vietnamese food is kind of similar to Korean more. That's just my opinion.”





An Instagrammer posted, “We are cousins just living in another part of the world.”





“Momo is not an Indian food...it is a Nepalese delicacy which in time became famous in India,” wrote a user.





What do you think about this video? Do let us know your opinion in the comments section below.