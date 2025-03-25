The summer season demands refreshing sodas to beat the heat. If you are a '90s kid then you probably remember the joy of sipping on a “1 Rupee Pepsi”. Back in the day, this drink was sold for Rs 1 in small, tube-like pouch packets. They were a go-to summer delight which was both tasty and affordable. But do you know how is it made? If not, then this video is for you.





Recently, a food vlogger (@eatwithdelhi) whipped up nostalgic memories by posting a video on Instagram showcasing the making of Pepsi ice pops aka Chuski or Chepsi. The clip opens with a man pouring a sufficient quantity of milk into a large drum. Next, he adds pre-mix and flavour before blending them well. Here comes the most interesting bit: the packaging. A long tube pipe is attached to a faucet and the milk flows through it. In the final step, the man cuts and seals the tubes and freezes the drink overnight. That's all about it! Pepsi ice pops are now ready to be savoured.

The internet was quick to react to the post.

“Aaj pta chla ki ye kitni hygienic hoti hai (Today I understand how hygienic it is)” commented one user sarcastically.

“India will never cease to amaze me,” read a remark.

An individual expresses their disgust at the dirty drum in which the milk was poured

“Zeher hai ye (This is poison)” said an unimpressed person

Citing health concerns, a critic noted, “Government should take some strict action and the common public should avoid this ....kya hoga isko khane wale ka? (What will happen to those who consume this?)

Begging to differ, another user wrote, “Sabne piya hai. Aaj tak peete hain. Lekin sab zinda hain. (Everyone has drank it. They still do. But everyone is alive).”

So far, the video has garnered over 221k views. Did you drink Rs 1 Pepsi ice pops too?