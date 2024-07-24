Tauba Tauba, a song from the recently released 'Bad Newz,' has taken the internet by storm. Videos of people dancing to the track, sung by Punjabi artist Karan Aujla, have gone viral on social media. One of them even got the attention of the film's leading star, Vicky Kaushal. What caught our attention recently is a foodie take on this viral song. Shared by content creator Paramjeet Singh, the video reimagines the meaning of the song to complain about "tinde-tori". Both refer to locally grown vegetables that belong to the gourd family.

In the reel, Paramjeet changes the lyrics of the song but follows the same tune. His words reflect how bored he is of eating "tinde-tori" so often. He wants to indulge in fast food (takeaway pizzas are shown in the video) and taste new cuisines, like other people he knows. He tries complaining to his mother (through the song), but she does not entertain his frustrations. Take a look below:







The video has received more than 32 million views so far. In the comments, many people appreciated this fun foodie take on the viral "Tauba Tauba" song. Several users noted that Virat Kohli had liked the reel. Domino's India asked whether they should make a "tinda pizza" for his mom. Swiggy Instamart also reacted, writing, "Bro made an entire diss track on tinde."





What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

