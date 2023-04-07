Malaika Arora never ceases to impress us. Be it with her impeccable sense of style, workout and yoga routines, or healthy eating habits, she is a source of inspiration for many people in the country. While she is quite dedicated to fitness and healthy living, the Bollywood diva doesn't shy away from indulging in her favourite food every now and then. If you follow her on Instagram, then you would know that Malaika is a hard-core foodie and frequently shares updates and pictures of her food adventures with her fans. Her latest indulgence featured a popular Indian snack and needless to say, it has left us craving for some too.





Malaika posted a picture of the delicious snack she enjoyed on Instagram Stories. Any guesses what it was? It was none other than a plate full of our favourite childhood snack - fryums. "Love on my plate," she captioned the picture. She also added a white heart emoji along with it and tagged @sindhinajarofficial. It seems like Malika truly had a great time relishing this snack. Take a look at her full story here:

Fryums, also known as papadums, are a popular Indian fried snack. Made from a mixture of lentils, chickpea flour and spices, the love for this crispy snack remains untouched to this day. They are often enjoyed as is or served as an accompaniment to a main meal. If you too are craving some fryums after looking at Malaika Arora's story, just like us, we have a surprise for you! Here are some fryum recipes that you can easily make and enjoy at home. The best part is that they are totally oil-free! Click here for the recipes.





Well, this is not the first time that Malaika has given us a sneak peek into her culinary trails. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her "staple meal" featuring our forever favourite khichdi along with some pickles. The dish is accompanied by some mouth-watering crunchy masala aloo wafers. For the caption, Malaika stated, "My staple meal... khichdi, achaar and aloo waffers." Read more about it here.





How many of you share a similar love for fryums with Malaika Arora? Let us know in the comments below.