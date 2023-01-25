Amid the bustling world of showbiz, there are only a few celebrities who dare to live their lives on their own terms. And one such celebrity is Malaika Arora. Be it with her bold fashion statements, outlook toward life or determination towards healthy eating, we simply cannot get enough of her! If you follow her on social media, you'd know that Malaika is one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood and often shares glimpses from her foodie diaries. Recently, she took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of how she started her morning, and it has given us major fitness goals!





In the story, we can see a glass of water mixed with honey, a mug of plain hot water and another glass of what seems to be aloe vera juice. There's also a half-cut lemon kept in a small bowl alongside the glasses. "Wat my bar looks like, it's a party." she captioned the picture. Malaika also added the hashtag #morningdetox along with it. Take a look at her post here:

If Malaika Arora's Instagram story has inspired you to kick-start your day on a healthy note, just like us, then we have the perfect solution for you. Here we bring you a list of detox drinks recipes that you can easily make at home. These drinks are ideal for people who are on a weight loss journey.





Well, this is not the first time that the Bollywood diva has given us major fitness goals. While Malaika doesn't shy away from devouring sinful dishes, she's an advocate of healthy eating and enjoys home-cooked meals the most. Earlier, she was seen relishing a wholesome homemade Maharashtrian meal that included varan bhaat, aloo and lonche. "Varan+Bhaat+Aloo+Lonche=Foodgasam," Malaika captioned the post. She also wrote "U Masterchef" and tagged her friend Mallika Bhat in the post. Read more about it here.











What did you think of Malaika Arora's morning post? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.