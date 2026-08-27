It's a given that any foreign dish that comes to India often gets an Indian twist. We are known for adapting dishes to suit our taste and, honestly, we don't mind experimenting even with desi favourites. Travel content creator Olly, on his visit to India, posted a video on Instagram sharing his review of the food he tried on a train journey to Udaipur. Can you guess what he tried his hands on? It was Domino's pizza. He could be seen seated on a train, looking at the camera and talking to the viewers. He said, “I am on a train to Udaipur. They brought Domino's onboard. Look at this. I'll take that pizza. There is garlic bread and Chocolate Lava,” as he turned the camera, showcasing the treats to us. “So, I am going to do a taste test and try them for you,” he added.

Also Read: Two Pizza Chefs From India Ranked Among World's 100 Best For 2025





He first started sprinkling oregano all over his cheese pizza. “Let's give it a try,” he said. He then took a slice from it and tasted it, saying, “I don't think it's even that bad at all. I think it's really nice. I actually think it's decent. This pizza from Domino's in India, I think it's genuinely pretty decent. I'll give the pizza a 7 out of 10,” he added.

Moving on to the garlic bread, he opened the box and started diving straight in. He took a chunk from it and ate it. “That is delicious. The garlic bread is really good. I'll give it an 8 out of 10.”

Also Read: Dominos Shares Pic Of Pizza Being Delivered In Heavy Rain, Divides Twitter





In the end, he finally turned to the dessert, the Chocolate Lava Cake. He took a spoonful from the gooey delight and said, “Oh, this is absolutely delicious. Overall, I would give Domino's a 7 out of 10. The garlic bread and the chocolate were incredible. The pizza wasn't that bad, but I won't say it was the best pizza I've ever had. So yeah, what a nice surprise!”

For the caption, he mentioned, “Trying Dominos pizza on an Indian train !! Someone came around selling Dominos so I thought I would give it a try! It wasn't that bad but doesn't compare to back home! But the whole meal cost under £5 so I cannot complain”





Let's see what people have to say about it.





A comment read, “Next time get a cheese dip with the garlic bread as an add on. They used to serve it with the garlic bread normally but now they charge for it differently.”





Another user said, “I hope you enjoy your trip to India.”





“Have a good trip brother,” a comment read.





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