An adverse situation often brings out the best in you - at least this is what we have seen during the months-long lockdown in India. During that adverse phase, we saw people, including celebrities like Sonu Sood and Irfan Pathan going the extra mile to help people in need (with food, clothing, shelter and more). We recently came across another such heart-warming news from Sri Lanka, amidst the country's unprecedented fuel crisis. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama was recently spotted serving tea and bun to people who were waiting in long queues at fuel stations in Colombo to buy fuel and cooking gas. For the unversed, reportedly Sri Lanka is suffering its "worst economic crisis since independence". An ANI report states that the country has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas, other fuel, toilet paper and even matches. It has also impacted agriculture and livelihood to a great extent, the report further reads.





Roshan Mahanama recently took to Twitter to share a few images of him serving food and chai to people at petrol/fuel queues and wrote alongside that on 19th June, "we gave meals for the people in Buthgamuwa thanks to the kind donation from my friends in the UK and we have been able to give more than 1250 meals in the last few days. We hope to cover a larger area in Buthgamuwa on a regular basis from this week onwards."





Mahanama further explained that the images were shared on social media with the intent to raise awareness about the ongoing food crisis in Sri Lanka. He further urged people to come forward and help people in their community during the ongoing crisis.





In no time, the post grabbed the attention of several Twitter users, who showered their love and appreciation on the former Lankan cricketer.





"You are doing an amazing job in what must be incredibly challenging circumstances. The eyes of the world should be more aware of what is happening in Sri Lanka," a tweet read.





Another person commented, "Proud of me, cuz u were my childhood HERO, and your thoughts and action in this critical time towards our fellow citizens Is highly valued. Thanks, Sir Roshan."





"Love and salutes from India. You are living up to your name of being "Roshan" (shining) "Mahanama" (big name)," another person wrote.





A tweet further read, "You were a great sportsman during your playing days and now you are a great human by helping others during the financial crisis."





What are your thoughts on the kind gesture by cricketer Roshan Mahanama?