French President Emmanuel Macron had the chance to sample Singapore's famous hawker and street food culture recently. As part of his maiden state visit to the country, the President accompanied Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Lau to Pa Sat, the iconic hawker centre. In a video shared by the Singapore PM, both of them can be seen walking through this locality. They greeted vendors and people around them, and also stopped to taste some of the local delicacies. In one part of the video, Macron and Wong try what look to be soup dumplings served by a particular hawker. "How do you find the taste?' Macron is asked. He replies that it's "very good."

After their street food adventure, they had dinner at The Fullerton Hotel in Singapore, as shown in the same video posted by PM Wong. Part of the caption reads, "We began with a visit to Lau Pa Sat to experience Singapore's vibrant hawker culture and local flavours. Over dinner, we had a wide-ranging and fruitful discussion on global and regional developments." Take a look below:

More About Lau Pa Sat:

Lau Pa Sat, literally meaning "Old Market," is also known as Telok Ayer Market. It was rebuilt in its present location in the downtown core area in 1894. It is one of the most famous cultural landmarks in the city, and it has significantly evolved over the years. The Victorian-era architecture of the building is quite distinctive, featuring structures made of cast iron. Today, Lau Pa Sat is mainly known for its food hawkers. It houses numerous stalls selling various kinds of local Singaporean delicacies and other street-style favourites, including dishes like satay, chicken rice and char kway teow. One of the most popular attractions here is "Satay Street. Boon Tat Street is closed to traffic from 7 pm onwards. The place is then opened for people to dine al-fresco and relish the satay treats grilled on open flames by many vendors.

