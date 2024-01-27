French President Emmanuel Macron was on a two-day visit to India to attend the 75th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. Macron arrived in Jaipur on January 25 and after reaching Delhi to attend the Republic Day parade, he stayed at the Grand Presidential Floor at ITC Maurya. As per reports, the French President arrived at the hotel at late night and greeted the hotel staff with his warm smile and friendly demeanour. During his stay at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, the President of France was welcomed with creative chocolate desserts. Take a look:

1. Chocolate Steam Engine

This was an old-fashioned steam engine train with 3 wagons and a railway track -- all made out of chocolate. Chocolate slabs with various flavours were also loaded in these tiny wagons. These included:

Lavender, pistachio, white berry chocolate slab

Pecan nut and almond milk chocolate slab

Black currant and sunflower seed ruby chocolate slab

White pearls and freeze-dry berry slab

Hazelnut and pistachio 64% dark chocolate slab

French flag-themed white chocolate slab

There also stood a chocolate bench with a lamp post, along with personalised pictures and photos of historical monuments, symbolising the India-France friendship.

2. Chocolate Stairs With Assorted Chocolate Truffle

This dessert featured an edible spiral staircase, crafted out of chocolate. Each step was filled with tiny chocolate truffles of various flavours like:

Sea salt and caramel milk chocolate truffle

Kerala coconut with black pepper white chocolate truffle

Thyme and raspberry dark chocolate truffle

The colour scheme of the truffles resembled the flag of France. There were also three small jars filled with assorted chocolate-coated nuts, kasuri methi shortbread and gud par.





3. Chocolate Hanging Clock

The last chocolate masterpiece featured a chocolate hanging clock, raspberry macaroon and fresh berries including raspberry, blackberries, red currant and blueberry. A Ruby chocolate cocoa nibs bar was also placed on a chocolate easel stand.





Apart from these chocolate-and-berry-themed desserts, the President of France also enjoyed tea with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to Jaipur on January 25th.





PM Modi shared a clip of the same on his Instagram handle, adding the caption, "Tea with my friend President @emmanuelmacron."

Enjoying Kulhad-wali chai at a tea stall, PM Modi explained how the clay cup is the most environmentally friendly and also adds the traditional earthy notes to the tea.