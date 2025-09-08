Onam, the traditional harvest festival of Kerala, is celebrated with vibrant colours, floral decorations, and a grand vegetarian feast known as Onam Sadhya. This elaborate meal, served on a banana leaf, features up to 26-28 dishes and is a true celebration of flavours, textures, and tradition. Recently, Julia Chaigneau, a French woman who moved to New Delhi two years ago, shared her first Onam Sadhya experience on X (formerly Twitter). Her post quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of food lovers across India.





Julia posted a series of joyful pictures, posing in front of a beautifully arranged banana leaf filled with crispy banana chips, tangy inji puli, coconut-rich avial, hearty sambar, fluffy matta rice, creamy payasam, and a variety of fruits.





Her side note read, “I don't know how I survived 20 years of my life without Indian food! Today I went for Onam Sadhya for the first time. It was incredible with so many new, different flavours. I ate way too much but no regrets life is good. Now I can take a nap.”

The post received many lovely reactions from X-users.





“That looks amazing. Do you mind telling where you have this Sadhya?” asked one user, to which the woman replied that the delectable spread was served at Mahabelly in New Delhi.

“Good, that you gave it a try, and you tasted it. It is one of the best vegetarian foods you can get to eat, with all the ingredients homemade and tasty. You have a mix of dishes and it runs to 28 items that are served on a banana Leaf. This is the harvest festival celebrated across the state of Kerala, irrespective of Caste, colour, or Creed. Happy Onam wishes to you,” wrote another.

‘So many colours in one plate,” noted another.

“Food in Kerala is the best”, claimed one person.

“Sadhya is colourful, natural and highly nutritious,” read a lovely reply.

