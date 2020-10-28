'HRH' Aditi Rao Hydari Celebrates Birthday With Friends And Delish Food

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated her birthday in style.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates her 34th birthday on 28th October 2020. Whether as a showstopper at a fashion show or even on the big screen, she has been acing her game and how Her undeniable charm and enviable sense of style has won hearts on the internet, along a dedicated fan following of 5.6 million on Instagram. Wishes poured in for Aditi Rao Hydari from her friends and well-wishers in the industry. The diva's close friend @sanjreddy shared a picture from the birthday celebrations which featured some delicious-looking food. Take a look:





Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated her birthday with friends and food.





"Haappyyy birthdayyy. Love you," wrote Aditi Rao Hydari's friend on Instagram. She shared a picture of the duo seated atop a dining table with balloons decorated in the background. "Happy birthday HRH Aditi," they read, cheekily referring to Aditi Rao Hydari as 'Her Royal Highness'. The food on the table was indeed a spectacular spread. We could spot many different kinds of chutneys and dips such as salsa and cheesy dip. These were to be had along with fresh samosas and nachos too.

If you had any doubts that Aditi Rao Hydari is the ultimate food-lover, her birthday pictures will clear those away. Another friend of the actor, Karishma Karamchandani, shared a fun boomerang video. Aditi Rao Hydari could be seen smiling towards a bowl of Gol Gappa, and as it went away, she began to pout. "Golgappa reunion soon," wrote Karamchandani in the video's caption, to which Hydari responded saying, "Hahahhaha cannot wait karriii!!" Take a look:





On the work front, she was last seen in the Telugu film 'V'. The actor's last Bollywood role of 'Mehrunisa' in the 2018 film 'Padmaavat' was also widely appreciated. She will also be starring alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in a film based on a love story that spans generations. We hope to see more such glimpses of Aditi Rao Hydari's foodie side soon. Here's wishing her a very happy birthday!







