For years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been wowing us with her glamour, carefree attitude and acting skills. A fashion icon and inspiration for many, Kareena has always been quite open about her life choices, decisions and personal life. And we have seen people yearning to know their favourite star up and close. This is why, as soon as Kareena debuted on Instagram last year, she garnered almost 5lakh followers in less than a day. Today, Kareena enjoys an 'Insta-fam' of 6.7million, whom she keeps entertained with glimpses of her daily life. We can see Kareena sharing stories and posts about her likings, friends and family every now and then.





On Monday, she shared an Insta-story featuring a delicious South Indian meal and described it to be her favourite. In the picture, we can see rice, sambar and thoran served on a banana leaf, just the traditional way. The meal was prepared for the 'Ki & Ka' star by Chef Marina Balakrishnan- the founder of Mumbai's popular South Indian restaurant 'Oottupura'. Take a look at the soul-soothing meal:





The ones who love South Indian meal can exactly relate to Kareena when she terms this meal to be her 'favourite'. And if the image is making you slurp, we suggest, rush to your kitchen and whip up this delicious and wholesome meal. We also have the recipes to make it easy for you.





Click here for the traditional sambar recipe. And if you want to make it from the scratch, make the sambar masala at home too. Click here for the sambar masala recipe.





For the unversed, thoran is basically Kerala-style stir-fried vegetables, which often sees different variations in the ingredients used in the recipe. We bring you one of the classic ones that include spinach, coconut and a few spices. It's called cheera thoran. Click here for the recipe.





What are you waiting for? Prepare the classic South Indian meal and treat yourself today.